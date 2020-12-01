Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for MCFC vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC. Team Sportstar 01 December, 2020 10:41 IST ISL debutant SC East Bengal will be setting sights on its first win in the league against Mumbai City FC on Tuesday. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar 01 December, 2020 10:41 IST Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in match 13 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa on December 1, Tuesday.The Islanders, who lost to NorthEast United before beating FC Goa, possess a success rate of 38.2 in the league - 39 wins from 102 matches.Meanwhile, the three-time I-League champion East Bengal, which made its ISL entry this season, lost its first encounter against ATK Mohun Bagan in the historical Kolkata Derby. Mumbai City FC's Mandar Rao Dessai set to become first player with 100 ISL appearances Overall Head-to-head form ( wins:draw:loss| 0:0:1)The two sides have met once outside during the 2018 Super Cup with East Bengal emerging as the winner.First meeting:The first meeting between the two sides took place on April 5, 2018, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the 2018 Super Cup. In the round of 16 fixture, a late strike from Mahmoud Amnah broke the 1-1 first-half deadlock as East Bengal beat Mumbai City 2-1. East Bengal eventually reached the final where it lost to Bengaluru FC. Stat attack from the fixtureGoals scored in 2019-20 season:Mumbai City FC: 25SC East Bengal (I-League): 23Top scorers in 2019-20 season:Jamie Santos Colado (SCEB) - 6Marcos Jimenez (SCEB) 6Amine Chermiti (MCFC) - 6Pape Sougou (MCFC) - 3Clean sheets:Mumbai City FC: 4SC East Bengal (I-League): 2 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos