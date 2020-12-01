ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in match 13 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa on December 1, Tuesday.

The Islanders, who lost to NorthEast United before beating FC Goa, possess a success rate of 38.2 in the league - 39 wins from 102 matches.

Meanwhile, the three-time I-League champion East Bengal, which made its ISL entry this season, lost its first encounter against ATK Mohun Bagan in the historical Kolkata Derby.

Mumbai City FC's Mandar Rao Dessai set to become first player with 100 ISL appearances

Overall Head-to-head form ( wins:draw:loss| 0:0:1)

The two sides have met once outside during the 2018 Super Cup with East Bengal emerging as the winner.

First meeting:

The first meeting between the two sides took place on April 5, 2018, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the 2018 Super Cup. In the round of 16 fixture, a late strike from Mahmoud Amnah broke the 1-1 first-half deadlock as East Bengal beat Mumbai City 2-1. East Bengal eventually reached the final where it lost to Bengaluru FC.

Stat attack from the fixture

Goals scored in 2019-20 season:

Mumbai City FC: 25

SC East Bengal (I-League): 23

Top scorers in 2019-20 season:

Jamie Santos Colado (SCEB) - 6

Marcos Jimenez (SCEB) 6

Amine Chermiti (MCFC) - 6

Pape Sougou (MCFC) - 3

Clean sheets:

Mumbai City FC: 4

SC East Bengal (I-League): 2