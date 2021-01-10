Videos ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for CFC vs OFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head-to-head record, match stats, match preview updates of Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC. Team Sportstar 10 January, 2021 13:06 IST Team Sportstar 10 January, 2021 13:06 IST Chennaiyin FC (CFC) takes on Odisha FC (OFC) in match 53 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.Odisha, which debuted last season, possesses a success rate of 29.62 per cent in the league with eight wins from 27 matches.Meanwhile, two-time champion Chennaiyin FC is third on the most wins list with 43 victories from 116 matches and a success rate of 37.06 per cent.Odisha, currently at the bottom of the table, managed to records its first win of the season with 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters FC. Eighth-placed Chennaiyin FC, after a brief undefeated run of four matches, suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Hyderabad FC in its latest match.Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad with the weekly review of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show. Head-to-Head record (Wins - CFC: 0, OFC : 1 | Draw: 1 )CFC and OFC faced off twice in the league stage last season with the first tie ending in a 2-2 draw, while the Odisha won the second game 2-0.STAT ATTACKGoals scored:Chennaiyin FC: 2Odisha FC: 4Top scorers:Nerijus Valskis (CFC) - 2Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC) - 1READ | ISL 2021 preview: Stuttering Chennaiyin faces off against bottom-placed Odisha Clean sheets:Chennaiyin FC: 0Odisha FC: 1Top scorers of 2019-20:Nerijus Valskis (CFC) - 15Aridane Santana (OFC) - 9Rafael Crivellaro (CFC) - 7Manuel Onwu (OFC) - 7 ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for