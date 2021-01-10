ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) takes on Odisha FC (OFC) in match 53 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.

Odisha, which debuted last season, possesses a success rate of 29.62 per cent in the league with eight wins from 27 matches.

Meanwhile, two-time champion Chennaiyin FC is third on the most wins list with 43 victories from 116 matches and a success rate of 37.06 per cent.

Odisha, currently at the bottom of the table, managed to records its first win of the season with 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters FC. Eighth-placed Chennaiyin FC, after a brief undefeated run of four matches, suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Hyderabad FC in its latest match.

Head-to-Head record (Wins - CFC: 0, OFC : 1 | Draw: 1 )

CFC and OFC faced off twice in the league stage last season with the first tie ending in a 2-2 draw, while the Odisha won the second game 2-0.

STAT ATTACK

Goals scored:

Chennaiyin FC: 2

Odisha FC: 4

Top scorers:

Nerijus Valskis (CFC) - 2

Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC) - 1

Clean sheets:

Chennaiyin FC: 0

Odisha FC: 1

Top scorers of 2019-20:

Nerijus Valskis (CFC) - 15

Aridane Santana (OFC) - 9

Rafael Crivellaro (CFC) - 7

Manuel Onwu (OFC) - 7