Coronavirus: Tebas hoping La Liga can resume in mid-June Suspended last month due to coronavirus, the La Liga season could resume in June. Dejan Kalinic 29 April, 2020 16:08 IST La Liga was suspended last month due to COVID-19. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 29 April, 2020 16:08 IST Javier Tebas is hoping La Liga can get back underway in mid-June amid the coronavirus pandemic.La Liga was suspended last month due to COVID-19, which has killed more than 218,000 people worldwide. The Ligue 1 and Eredivisie seasons have been ended early and there is uncertainty over when, and if, numerous other leagues will resume.'No need to run'But Tebas, the La Liga president, is hopeful Spain's top flight is back underway in June. "I hope the league can resume in mid-June," he told Movistar+ on Tuesday."There is time, no need to run. In June, we can start the competition again. We have until June 28. We look forward to starting training again, we will see the date, but I see that we can finish the competition, which is very important."ALSO READ | Don't rush to restart La Liga, Bale warnsBarcelona held a two-point lead over Real Madrid when the La Liga season was suspended with 11 games left to play. Spain has been hit hard by coronavirus, with more than 232,100 confirmed cases and a death toll exceeding 23,800.