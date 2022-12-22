Football

Jorginho wants to remain at Chelsea as contract runs down

The 31-year-old Italian is playing in his fifth campaign with the west London side after arriving in 2018, having scored 29 goals with nine assists in 207 games.

Reuters
22 December, 2022 22:45 IST
22 December, 2022 22:45 IST
Jorginho added that he was very happy under new coach Graham Potter, who took over at Chelsea in September.

Jorginho added that he was very happy under new coach Graham Potter, who took over at Chelsea in September. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

The 31-year-old Italian is playing in his fifth campaign with the west London side after arriving in 2018, having scored 29 goals with nine assists in 207 games.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho wants to stay at the Premier League club but said he was not thinking about his future now despite being free to negotiate with foreign clubs from January with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old Italian is playing in his fifth campaign with the west London side after arriving in 2018, having scored 29 goals with nine assists in 207 games.

Also Read
Arsenal looking to bolster squad in January says Arteta

“Of course I do (want to stay), I love Chelsea,” Jorginho told  talkSPORT on Thursday. “But this is a thing I’m not going to think about now. I need to think about winning games. Otherwise, it’s a problem.

“I’ll focus game-by-game and then we’ll see ... My mind is on Chelsea now and trying to win as many games as possible.”

Jorginho added that he was very happy under new coach Graham Potter, who took over at Chelsea in September.

“I think he’s doing a really good job and now it’s just time for the results to come our way,” Jorginho said.

“I really do (like working with him). He and his staff, they are very nice guys and they work hard, they want to win games ... I will try my best to help them to do it.”

Chelsea will look to end a five-game winless streak in the league when it resumes after the World Cup break at home to Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Avengers assemble - FIFA legends, workers come together for a friendly match at Al Thumama

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us