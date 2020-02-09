Juventus confirms Dybala contract talks

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici confirmed the Serie A giant had started contract talks with attacker Paulo Dybala.

Dybala, 26, is enjoying a good season for Juve despite being linked with a move away from Turin, scoring 11 goals in 29 games in all competitions.

The Argentina international is contracted until 2022, and Paratici said Juve had already started talks regarding a new deal for Dybala.

Read: Conte expects derby emotions from Ibrahimovic

"He's the Juventus number 10. He is fundamental. We know what value he has and what he represents," Paratici told DAZN before Juve's 2-1 loss to Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday.

"In the coming months, we will talk to him.

"We have already had some initial discussions before January and agreed to talk nearer to the end of the season."

Juventus is top of the table and three points clear of Inter, which faces Milan in a derby clash on Sunday.