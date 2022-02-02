Kamala Devi announces retirement from football

India women's national team midfielder Yumnam Kamala Devi announced her retirement from football on Wednesday.

Kamala was an unused substitute in the AFC Asian Cup goalless draw against Iran last month, before India was withdrawn from the tournament after a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad.

In a statement posted on her official Instagram page, the 29-year-old said, "It's been a hard decision for me but I would like to announce my retirement from playing professional football. It has been a very tough decision for me.



"There were a lot of considerations I had to make for this decision. Once again I would like to thank all my supporters who have supported me throughout this journey."

Kamala made her India debut in 2010 and has 33 goals from 36 matches. She had returned to the India set-up last year after her boycott in 2018 over the then coaching personnel. She won the All India Football Federation (AIFF) women's player of the year honour in 2017.

She won the Indian Women's League (IWL) title with Gokulam Kerala in 2020.