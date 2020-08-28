ISL: Bartholomew Ogbeche leaves Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters FC has announced that its star centre forward and skipper, Bartholomew Ogbeche, will be leaving the club ahead of seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Ogbeche had joined Kerala from NorthEast United FC during ISL 2019-20. The 35-year-old former Nigeria international had previously played for numerous clubs across Europe.

“Unbelievable as it seems, I’m leaving this great club, but all I can say is I’ll always remember my time here with lots of pride and joy in my heart. I’d like to thank my teammates, coaches, management, and all the staff," Ogbeche said, after announcing his exit.

"To the fans, words can’t describe how grateful I am, and will always be for your love and steadfast support during the past season. I wish the club lots of success for the future."

The sporting director of the Blasters, Karolis Skinkys, added: “In the brief time that I got to know him, I would like to thank Bart for his commitment and professionalism towards the club."

"We did share a revised offer, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, but in the end we both move forward with great mutual respect for each other. I wish him the best for all his future endeavours.”