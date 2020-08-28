Football Football ISL: Bartholomew Ogbeche leaves Kerala Blasters Kerala Blasters' star forward Bartholomew Ogbeche, who captained the side during ISL 2019-20, won't be part of the team in the upcoming season. Team Sportstar 28 August, 2020 19:01 IST Star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche has parted ways with Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 28 August, 2020 19:01 IST Kerala Blasters FC has announced that its star centre forward and skipper, Bartholomew Ogbeche, will be leaving the club ahead of seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL). Ogbeche had joined Kerala from NorthEast United FC during ISL 2019-20. The 35-year-old former Nigeria international had previously played for numerous clubs across Europe.READ | Midfielder Joao Victor roped in by Hyderabad FC “Unbelievable as it seems, I’m leaving this great club, but all I can say is I’ll always remember my time here with lots of pride and joy in my heart. I’d like to thank my teammates, coaches, management, and all the staff," Ogbeche said, after announcing his exit. "To the fans, words can’t describe how grateful I am, and will always be for your love and steadfast support during the past season. I wish the club lots of success for the future."The sporting director of the Blasters, Karolis Skinkys, added: “In the brief time that I got to know him, I would like to thank Bart for his commitment and professionalism towards the club." "We did share a revised offer, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, but in the end we both move forward with great mutual respect for each other. I wish him the best for all his future endeavours.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos