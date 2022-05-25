'No better way to say goodbye than Scudetto': Kessie to leave AC Milan

Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie said on Wednesday he will leave AC Milan when his contract expires next month.

Kessie has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish side Barcelona in the close season after helping Milan win its first Serie A title in 11 years this term, which it sealed with a 3-0 victory at Sassuolo at the weekend.

"There are really strong emotions," Kessie told Canal + Sport Africa. "It has been five very important years where I have embraced a project.

READ: Ibrahimovic out for ‘seven to eight months’ after knee surgery

"It is my last month of contract here, but in these five years we have managed to return to the Champions League and win the Scudetto. I did what they bought me for and I think there is no better way to say goodbye."

Kessie, who arrived in Italy in 2015 when signing for Atalanta, scored six Serie A goals in 31 games this term, including the final goal of their season at Sassuolo.