Euro 2024: Mbappe scores his first-ever Euros goal in France vs Poland

Mbappe featured in Euro 2020 but failed to find the net in France’s four games before it was knocked out in the Round of 16 by Switzerland.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 22:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring its first goal.
France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring its first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring its first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kylian Mbappe scored in the 56th minute for France against Poland in its Group D clash of Euro 2024 at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

FOLLOW THE MATCH | FRANCE VS POLAND, EURO 2024

Mbappe converted from the penalty spot after Ousmane Dembele was fouled by Jakub Kiwior inside the penalty box, 10 minutes into the second half.

This is the France captain’s first-ever goal in the Euros. Mbappe did feature in the Euro 2020 edition but failed to find the net in its four games since it was knocked out in the Round of 16 by Switzerland on penalties. It was also his 23rd shot in tournament, including the previous edition.

He even failed to find the net in his opening clash against Austria. After sustaining a broken nose in the opening match, Mbappe did not come off the bench for the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands on Friday, despite France coach Didier Deschamps having sounded optimistic his star forward could play while wearing a face mask.

With this Mbappe has scored his 48th goal for the France national team at the mere age of 25.

France has already qualified for the Euro 2024 Round of 16 after Albania lost to Spain in the Group B match on Monday, which meant that France will go through at least as one of the best placed teams.

