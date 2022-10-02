Football

La Liga clubs to observe minute’s silence after Indonesia football stadium stampede

Early reports put the death toll at about 130, but officials later announced a significant rise to 174, with 11 more people seriously injured.

AFP
Barcelona 02 October, 2022 15:18 IST
Supporters of local football club Arema FC throw flowers outside Kanjuruhan Stadium where riots broke out on Saturday night in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

Supporters of local football club Arema FC throw flowers outside Kanjuruhan Stadium where riots broke out on Saturday night in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Spanish football clubs will observe a minute's silence before matches on Sunday as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in a stampede at an Indonesian game.

Also Read
Indonesia football riot: Major stadium disasters over last 40 years

At least 174 people died on Saturday in Malang, East Java, as fans were crushed trying to escape tear gas released by police after a pitch invasion following Arema FC's defeat by Persebaya Surabaya.

La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation agreed to pay respect before the remaining matches this weekend in the top two Spanish divisions.

"La Liga and the RFEF have agreed to a minute's silence to offer their condolences to the Indonesian people, especially the families of the deceased in the tragedy at the Kanjuruhan Stadium on the island of Java, as well as wishing a quick recovery to those injured," said La Liga in a statement Sunday.

"The RFEF deeply laments the tragedy and condemns any act of violence, more so if it is in a festive setting as a game of football should always be," said the RFEF.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez also offered his condolences while speaking at an assembly for club members on Sunday morning.

"I want to remember the victims of the tragedy which happened in the last few hours in a stadium in Indonesia, where over a hundred people died," said Perez. "Our deepest sympathy to all their families."

Real Madrid hosts Osasuna on Sunday night at the Santiago Bernabeu, one of four La Liga games on Sunday.

