Football La-Liga La-Liga Courtois: There is a lot less debate since Navas left Real Madrid Thibaut Courtois insisted there was never any issue between himself and his former Real Madrid team-mate Keylor Navas. Patric Ridge 30 December, 2019 07:57 IST Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas - Getty Images Patric Ridge 30 December, 2019 07:57 IST Thibaut Courtois insisted there was never any internal strain on his relationship with Keylor Navas, though he acknowledged there is now much less focus on the Real Madrid goalkeeping situation following the latter's move to Paris Saint-Germain.Navas completed a switch to PSG in September, with Alphonse Areola moving in the opposite direction to Madrid on loan.Last season, both Courtois and Navas competed for the number one spot at Madrid, with the media and fans often debating over which one should be named as number one choice.Now, those debates have been settled, with France goalkeeper Areola acting as Courtois' understudy, but the former Chelsea shot-stopper affirmed there were no issues between himself and Navas. No entry. From every angle. #HalaMadrid #TC13 pic.twitter.com/2uHYBmWVP1— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) December 9, 2019 "In the end it is like in life. With some, you have better relationships and you talk more," Courtois told MARCA."He was a partner and there was always a good relationship. I try to help them both. I think it is more that there is no longer that debate from outside, because from inside we were two goalkeepers that trained well, as now with Areola who is a great goalkeeper."Then the requirement for me, day by day, has not changed. But there seems to be less debate outside." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos