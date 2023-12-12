Granada vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga match, restarted after fan’s death, ends in 1-1 draw

Granada came from behind to draw with Athletic Bilbao 1-1 in a La Liga game that was restarted on Monday, a day after a fan died in the stands.

The game was suspended on Sunday after 17 minutes when Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simón alerted the referee to a problem with one of the supporters at Estadio Los Cármenes.

Doctors from both teams helped but the fan who suffered a cardiac arrest could not be resuscitated. The teams left the field and agreed to continue the match on Monday.

Both clubs laid flowers on the fan’s seat and held a minute’s silence before kickoff in the 17th minute.

Players stand for a minute of silence to pay respect to late supporter Antonio Trujillo prior to the match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Athletic was leading 1-0 thanks to a sixth-minute goal from Iñaki Williams and he almost got a second before halftime only to hit the bar.

The visitors were superior throughout the first half but they paid for their profligacy 10 minutes into the second period when Granada drew level.

Bilbao defender Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta tried to clear a cross but managed only to put the ball into his own goal.

“We feel like we’ve lost two points,” Williams told Movistar. “We were superior but we were not clinical. We go away frustrated but there’s no time for lamenting.”

In the other match, Rayo Vallecano drew at home to struggling Celta Vigo 0-0.

Rayo had all the chances and had a Florian Lejeune goal chalked off after 11 minutes. Celta goalkeeper Vicente Guaita excelled.

Rayo remained in 10th place. Celta was third from bottom.