La Liga: Levante's Marti sinks 10-man Real Madrid; Sevilla overcomes Eibar

Levante striker Roger Marti brushed off squandering a penalty to score the winning goal as his side pulled off a shock 2-1 La Liga victory at Real Madrid on Saturday after playing the majority of the game with an extra man.

Real defender Eder Militao was sent off in the ninth minute for denying Sergio Leon a clear scoring chance but the champion took the lead in the 14th with a superb goal on the counter-attack from Marco Asensio.

Levante's talismanic forward Jose Luis Morales equalised with an unstoppable first-time finish in the 32nd minute and his side earned a penalty in the second half but Real keeper Thibaut Courtois palmed away Marti's spot-kick.

Marti had the final say, though, teeing himself up to blast a shot past Courtois in the 78th minute and clinch an unlikely Levante win that left second-placed Real seven points behind leader Atletico Madrid, which has two games in hand.

Sevilla earns away win

Sevilla earned a 2-0 win away to Eibar to go third in La Liga after first missing out on a penalty due to a VAR call and then earning one thanks to a video review.

Sevilla thought it had earned a penalty for a foul on Youssef En-Nesyri but a video review went Eibar's way, although the visitor soon earned a spot-kick for another challenge on En-Nesyri which had initially been dismissed by the referee.

Argentine midfielder Lucas Ocampos smashed into the middle of the net from the spot to give Sevilla the lead in the 28th minute while Joan Jordan added a second in the 55th, arriving in the box to turn in a cross from Aleix Vidal.

Eibar refused to lie down and tried to get back into the game but Sevilla held on for a fourth consecutive victory in all competitions to move on to 39 points and climb into third above Barcelona, which hosts Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.