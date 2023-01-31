Football

Leeds signs U.S. midfielder McKennie on loan from Juventus

Leeds United has signed United States midfielder Weston McKennie on loan until the end of the season from Juventus, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Reuters
31 January, 2023 09:00 IST
FILE PHOTO: Juventus’ Weston McKennie.

FILE PHOTO: Juventus’ Weston McKennie. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 24-year-old has made nearly 100 appearances for the Serie A team since joining in 2020, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists. He has won the 2020 Italian Super Cup and 2021 Coppa Italia with Juve.

He has 41 caps for the U.S. and helped the national team reach the last 16 at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

The former Schalke 04 player will join fellow U.S. internationals Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson at Leeds, who are coached by compatriot Jesse Marsch.

Leeds has also signed defender Max Wober and forward Georginio Rutter in the January transfer window.

The club is 15th in the standings and sit just one point above the relegation zone halfway through the season.

They next visit Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

