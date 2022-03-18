Football Football Europa Conference League: Leicester faces PSV in quarters, Mourinho's Roma plays Bodo/Glimt While Brendan Rogers' Leicester City will play PSV Eindhoven, Jose Mourinho's AS Roma will be up against Bodo/Glimt in the quarterfinals of the Europa Conference League. Reuters 18 March, 2022 21:45 IST The trophy is displayed ahead of the draw for the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final at the UEFA headquarters, in Nyon, on Friday. - AFP Reuters 18 March, 2022 21:45 IST Following is the Europa Conference League draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, held in Nyon on Friday.Quarter-final 1: Bodo/Glimt v AS RomaQuarter-final 2: Feyenoord v Slavia PragueQuarter-final 3: Marseille v PAOKQuarter-final 4: Leicester City v PSV EindhovenSemi-final 1: Leicester or PSV v Bodo/Glimt or RomaSemi-final 2: Feyenoord or Slavia Prague v Marseille or PAOKTeam drawn first will play the first leg at home.SCHEDULEQuarter-finalsFirst leg: April 7Second leg: April 14Semi-finalsFirst leg: April 28Second leg: May 5FinalMay 25 at Arena Kombetare, Tirana, Albania Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :