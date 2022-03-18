Europa Conference League: Leicester faces PSV in quarters, Mourinho's Roma plays Bodo/Glimt

Quarter-final 1: Bodo/Glimt v AS Roma Quarter-final 2: Feyenoord v Slavia Prague Quarter-final 3: Marseille v PAOK Quarter-final 4: Leicester City v PSV Eindhoven Semi-final 1: Leicester or PSV v Bodo/Glimt or Roma Semi-final 2: Feyenoord or Slavia Prague v Marseille or PAOK Team drawn first will play the first leg at home. SCHEDULE Quarter-finals First leg: April 7 Second leg: April 14 Semi-finals First leg: April 28 Second leg: May 5 Final May 25 at Arena Kombetare, Tirana, Albania