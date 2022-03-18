Football

Europa Conference League: Leicester faces PSV in quarters, Mourinho's Roma plays Bodo/Glimt

While Brendan Rogers' Leicester City will play PSV Eindhoven, Jose Mourinho's AS Roma will be up against Bodo/Glimt in the quarterfinals of the Europa Conference League.

18 March, 2022 21:45 IST

The trophy is displayed ahead of the draw for the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final at the UEFA headquarters, in Nyon, on Friday.   -  AFP

Following is the Europa Conference League draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, held in Nyon on Friday.

Quarter-final 1: Bodo/Glimt v AS Roma

Quarter-final 2: Feyenoord v Slavia Prague

Quarter-final 3: Marseille v PAOK

Quarter-final 4: Leicester City v PSV Eindhoven

Semi-final 1: Leicester or PSV v Bodo/Glimt or Roma

Semi-final 2: Feyenoord or Slavia Prague v Marseille or PAOK

Team drawn first will play the first leg at home.

SCHEDULE

Quarter-finals

First leg: April 7

Second leg: April 14

Semi-finals

First leg: April 28

Second leg: May 5

Final

May 25 at Arena Kombetare, Tirana, Albania

