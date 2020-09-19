Football

Ligue 1: Frustrated Lyon slips up again in 0-0 draw against Nimes

The Champions League semifinalist, which is in 10th place on five points from its first four league games, has won only one game so far.

19 September, 2020 11:07 IST

Lyon's Memphis Depay, center, challenges for the ball with Nimes’ players during the French Ligue 1 match between Lyon and Nimes in Decines on Friday.   -  AP

Olympique Lyon stumbled to a goalless draw against visitors Nimes on Friday to continue its stuttering start in Ligue 1.

The Champions League semifinalist, which is in 10th place on five points from its first four league games, has won only one game so far and was desperate to bounce back from Tuesday’s shock 2-1 loss to Montpellier.

Lyon’s Moussa Dembele netted four minutes after the interval but his effort did not count as the ball had gone out of play earlier.

Lyon kept up the pressure and came close with a Bruno Guimaraes shot before Nimes keeper Baptiste Reynet punched a point blank header from Tino Kadewere clear to earn a point for the visiting team.

