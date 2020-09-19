Football Football Ligue 1: Frustrated Lyon slips up again in 0-0 draw against Nimes The Champions League semifinalist, which is in 10th place on five points from its first four league games, has won only one game so far. Reuters 19 September, 2020 11:07 IST Lyon's Memphis Depay, center, challenges for the ball with Nimes’ players during the French Ligue 1 match between Lyon and Nimes in Decines on Friday. - AP Reuters 19 September, 2020 11:07 IST Olympique Lyon stumbled to a goalless draw against visitors Nimes on Friday to continue its stuttering start in Ligue 1.The Champions League semifinalist, which is in 10th place on five points from its first four league games, has won only one game so far and was desperate to bounce back from Tuesday’s shock 2-1 loss to Montpellier.Lyon’s Moussa Dembele netted four minutes after the interval but his effort did not count as the ball had gone out of play earlier.Lyon kept up the pressure and came close with a Bruno Guimaraes shot before Nimes keeper Baptiste Reynet punched a point blank header from Tino Kadewere clear to earn a point for the visiting team. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos