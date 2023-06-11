Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Drink with Messi for $42,000: Chinese police warn over scams

The Argentine legend’s presence in China for a friendly against Australia in the capital on Thursday has drawn scammers and ticket-scalpers desperate to capitalise on Messi mania.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 15:18 IST , Beijing - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi will lead Argentina against the Socceroos at Beijing’s newly renovated Workers’ Stadium.
FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi will lead Argentina against the Socceroos at Beijing’s newly renovated Workers’ Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi will lead Argentina against the Socceroos at Beijing’s newly renovated Workers’ Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Dinner, drinks and a selfie with Lionel Messi sounds like every football fan’s dream, but Chinese police have warned it’s just one of numerous scams surrounding his visit to Beijing.

The Argentine legend’s presence in China for a friendly against Australia in the capital on Thursday has drawn scammers and ticket-scalpers desperate to capitalise on Messi mania.

Beijing police are warning against falling for one widely circulated advertisement that promises an evening in Messi’s company for 300,000 yuan ($42,000).

“If you can be scammed of 300,000 yuan, we’ll raise a glass to you,” the usually austere Beijing public security bureau joked on the Twitter-like Weibo.

ALSO READ
‘We made history’: Emotional Man City players hail treble success

Other dubious offers posted online include “internal” stadium passes for 5,000 yuan and a “tailored VIP package” including an autographed jersey, front-row seats and a photo with Messi for over 8,000 yuan.

For 50 million yuan, Messi will appear on your shopping livestream to extol the virtues of your product, another unauthorised advertisement claims.

Messi landed in Beijing on Saturday and will lead the world champions against the Socceroos at Beijing’s newly renovated 68,000-capacity Workers’ Stadium.

It is a rematch of the round-of-16 clash at last winter’s World Cup, where Argentina won 2-1 and went on to lift the trophy.

ALSO READ
How Man City 2023 stack up against Guardiola’s 2009 Barcelona

Chinese fans have been desperate to get close to their hero Messi, with tickets for the game ranging from 580 to 4,800 yuan quickly selling out.

Dozens of merchants on the Taobao online shopping platform are offering to resell tickets for as much as 18,000 yuan, despite anti-scalping measures including an ID requirement for entering the stadium.

Hundreds of people waited outside the Argentina team hotel in central Beijing on Saturday, with one fan telling AFP they had booked a room in hopes of catching a glimpse of Messi after failing to secure match tickets.

The 35-year-old Messi, who is set to join Inter Miami after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, will also play another friendly match when Argentina takes on Indonesia in Jakarta on June 19.

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Argentina /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS LIVE score Day 5, WTC Final updates: India 175/3 (44 overs); Kohli, Rahane steady in record run-chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Drink with Messi for $42,000: Chinese police warn over scams
    AFP
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023: Shivam Mavi to lead Central Zone
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTC Final HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs AUS Day 4: India 164/3 (40 overs); Kohli, Rahane rebuild; need 280 to win on final day
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Drink with Messi for $42,000: Chinese police warn over scams
    AFP
  2. After Messi’s decision, Inter Miami falls to sixth straight loss
    AFP
  3. Aston Villa agrees to sign midfielder Tielemans
    Reuters
  4. Manchester City beats Inter Milan to clinch maiden UCL title; wins treble
    AFP
  5. UCL final: De Bruyne subbed off after injury; replaced by Foden
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS LIVE score Day 5, WTC Final updates: India 175/3 (44 overs); Kohli, Rahane steady in record run-chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Drink with Messi for $42,000: Chinese police warn over scams
    AFP
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023: Shivam Mavi to lead Central Zone
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTC Final HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs AUS Day 4: India 164/3 (40 overs); Kohli, Rahane rebuild; need 280 to win on final day
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment