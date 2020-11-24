Football Football Lyon starts defense of Women's Champions League at Juventus The five-time defending champion will begin its campaign at Turin in the last-32 knockout bracket before the format changes to a 16-team group stage next season. PTI 24 November, 2020 18:33 IST Lyon, the European champion seven times in the past 10 years, will play the first leg in Turin on December 9 or 10 and host the return the following week. - GETTY IMAGES PTI 24 November, 2020 18:33 IST Five-time defending champion Lyon will start its UEFA Women's Champions League campaign against Juventus after the round of 32 pairings were drawn on Tuesday.Lyon, the European champion seven times in the past 10 years, will play the first leg in Turin on December 9 or 10 and host the return the following week.This edition is a last-32 knockout bracket before the format changes to a 16-team group stage next season.READ | Sociedad's David Silva faces spell out with hamstring injury Wolfsburg, runner-up in two of the past three seasons, was drawn away first against Spartak Subotica of Serbia.In other pairings, it was: Benfica vs. Chelsea, Ajax vs. Bayern Munich and PSV Eindhoven vs. Barcelona. Glasgow City, a quarterfinalist last season, is away first against Sparta Prague.Manchester City was drawn away to Gothenburg, where the final is scheduled on May 16. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos