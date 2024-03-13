MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spanish police arrest six in burglaries at wealthy footballers’ homes in Madrid

A National Police statement on Wednesday said the group selected its victims after studying photographs and videos of the houses posted by the players, family and friends on social media.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 16:44 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Police said the gang was responsible for eight robberies over the past two years in wealthy residential areas of Madrid.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Police said the gang was responsible for eight robberies over the past two years in wealthy residential areas of Madrid. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Police said the gang was responsible for eight robberies over the past two years in wealthy residential areas of Madrid. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Spanish police say they have arrested six members of a gang that specialised in burgling footballers’ home in and around Madrid.

A National Police statement on Wednesday said the group selected its victims after studying photographs and videos of the houses posted by the players, family and friends on social media.

Police said the gang was responsible for eight robberies over the past two years in wealthy residential areas of Madrid.

In one of the burglaries last May, the group made off with some 500,000 euros in watches and jewelry, police said.

Police said the gang then tried to sell off the stolen goods on the black market.

Agents seized 10 watches, several pieces of jewelry, 3,300 euros in cash and two air guns in raids while making the arrests.

The names of the footballers targeted were not released.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spanish police arrest six in burglaries at wealthy footballers’ homes in Madrid
    AP
  2. Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 4: VID 227/5, needs 311 more; Nair falls on 74 to Musheer
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian shooters ready for Paris Olympics, says coach Suma Shirur
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 13
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Bairstow available for full season, Dharamsala to host Punjab Kings’ last two home matches
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spanish police arrest six in burglaries at wealthy footballers’ homes in Madrid
    AP
  2. Lazio announces Sarri’s resignation, names his longtime assistant Martusciello as new coach
    AP
  3. AFC asks ousted AIFF legal head to submit evidence of corruption charges against Kalyan Chaubey
    PTI
  4. Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal sets world record for most consecutive wins for top-flight team
    Reuters
  5. Serie A: Italian police searches AC Milan’s offices as part of probe into sale of club
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spanish police arrest six in burglaries at wealthy footballers’ homes in Madrid
    AP
  2. Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 4: VID 227/5, needs 311 more; Nair falls on 74 to Musheer
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian shooters ready for Paris Olympics, says coach Suma Shirur
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 13
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Bairstow available for full season, Dharamsala to host Punjab Kings’ last two home matches
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment