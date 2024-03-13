Spanish police say they have arrested six members of a gang that specialised in burgling footballers’ home in and around Madrid.
A National Police statement on Wednesday said the group selected its victims after studying photographs and videos of the houses posted by the players, family and friends on social media.
Police said the gang was responsible for eight robberies over the past two years in wealthy residential areas of Madrid.
In one of the burglaries last May, the group made off with some 500,000 euros in watches and jewelry, police said.
Police said the gang then tried to sell off the stolen goods on the black market.
Agents seized 10 watches, several pieces of jewelry, 3,300 euros in cash and two air guns in raids while making the arrests.
The names of the footballers targeted were not released.
Latest on Sportstar
- Spanish police arrest six in burglaries at wealthy footballers’ homes in Madrid
- Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 4: VID 227/5, needs 311 more; Nair falls on 74 to Musheer
- Indian shooters ready for Paris Olympics, says coach Suma Shirur
- Indian sports news wrap: March 13
- IPL 2024: Bairstow available for full season, Dharamsala to host Punjab Kings’ last two home matches
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE