Mali, Tunisia join list of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Mali and Tunisia added their names to the list of countries qualified for the next Africa Cup of Nations finals on Tuesday, joining holder Algeria and 2019 runner-up Senegal which had booked their berths over the last two days.

Mali made sure of a top two finish in Group A after a 2-1 win in Namibia, where Sekou Koita and Moussa Doumbia scored in the first half, while Tunisia’s 1-1 draw in Tanzania was enough to ensure they will finish in the top two in Group J.

Tunisia will go to the finals in Cameroon in 2022 for a 15th successive time.

Wins for Egypt, Morocco

Egypt and Morocco also moved closer to qualifying after producing positive performances on the road on Tuesday.

Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech was again a major influence as it won 2-0 away to the Central African Republic and is now a point off qualifying from Group E.

Ziyech’s 39th minute free kick sailed into the net from outside the box and, while team-mate Nayef Aguerd claimed he got a faint touch, it looked as if the effort went straight in without any assistance and Ziyech was credited with the goal.

:



Namibia 1-2 Mali



Mali scored twice to seal an entertaining victory against Namibia and book a spot in the #TotalAFCON2021! #NAMMLI | #TotalAFCONQ2021 pic.twitter.com/qSJDbtKjeh — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 17, 2020

The new Chelsea signing then turned provider in a final minute breakaway, finished off by Youssef En Nesyri.

Egypt, which is seeking a record-extending 25th appearance at a Cup of Nations finals, is also on the cusp of qualifying in Group G after a 3-1 away win over Togo.

ALSO READ | Spain hammers Germany to reach Nations League final four

Ghana could have qualified but came unstuck against Sudan in Khartoum where Mohamed Abdelrahman scored in stoppage time for a 1-0 win to put the host back in contention for a top two place.

Ghana has nine points and shares top spot in Group C with South Africa, while Sudan is only three points behind.

Nigeria held

Nigeria was held for the second time in five days by Sierra Leone, this time a tepid 0-0 stalemate in Freetown in contrast to Sierra Leone’s thrilling comeback in last Friday’s 4-4 draw.

:



Tanzania 1-1 Tunisia



An exciting 1-1 draw that sent the Eagles of Carthage to the #TotalAFCON2021! #TANTUN | #TotalAFCONQ2021 pic.twitter.com/lJrYTLi6s1 — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 17, 2020

Nigeria tops Group L by one point ahead of Benin, which drew 0-0 away to Lesotho earlier on Tuesday, while the other two countries have two points each.

Pacesetters Madagascar and Ivory Coast have seven points in Group K after their 1-1 draw in Antananarivo but Ethiopia is only one point behind having hammered visitor Niger 3-0.

ALSO READ | Brazil beats Uruguay 2-0

Democratic Republic of Congo won 1-0 away to neighbour Angola in Luanda after Neeskens Kebano’s mazy run and accurate finish from outside the penalty area in the 63rd minute.

The result revived the Congolese chances of qualifying as it is now just a point behind Gambia and Gabon in Group D.

The last two rounds of preliminaries will be played in March. The top two in each group advance to the finals except in Group F where only the highest placed team besides Cameroon, qualified as host but playing in the preliminaries, qualifies.