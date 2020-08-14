Man City needs Champions League glory to reach next level, says Walker

Manchester City needs to win the Champions League to truly establish itself as a European powerhouse, feels defender Kyle Walker.

City has won four Premier League titles in the last decade but has failed to progress beyond the semifinals of the Champions League during that period.

Pep Guardiola's side eliminated 13-time champion Real Madrid in the last 16 and is the firm favourite heading into Sunday's quarterfinal clash against Olympique Lyonnais.

RELATED| Champions League: Man City knocks out Real Madrid after Varane nightmare

“I think if you had asked me two years ago when I signed here, I would have probably said that the Premier League was the big one for me having not won it before,” Walker told the club's website on Thursday.

“Now I have collected two of them and a number of others and this is the one that I want. I can probably speak on behalf of the whole squad and Manchester City as well for what they need to put them onto that next pedestal,” he added.

The 30-year-old England international has warned his side not to overlook Lyon, which is brimming with confidence after having knocked out Serie A champion Juventus in the previous round.

“Lyon have got good players. Knocking out Juventus speaks volumes. You need to be a very good team, very disciplined to beat Juventus over two legs,” he added.