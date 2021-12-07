Manchester United faces Aston Villa, Leicester hosts Watford in FA Cup third round

Manchester United entertains Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round, while holder Leicester City welcomes Watford and West Ham United is at home to Leeds United following Monday's draw.

Non-league Chesterfield bagged a trip to face last season's runner-up Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur hosts League One Morecambe.

Third-tier Swindon Town landed the possibility of a giant-killing when it was drawn at home to Manchester City.

The third round, to be played from January 7-10, includes teams from the Premier League and second-tier Championship.

Replays will return to this season's competition after being dropped for COVID-19 enforced reasons last term, meaning Shrewsbury Town can dream of bringing Liverpool back to Montgomery Waters Meadow if it can force a draw at Anfield.

Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest ranked side left in the FA Cup, hosts Championship (second-tier) side Reading.