Maradona's backroom staff at Gimnasia y Esgrima resigns

Diego Maradona's backroom staff, who worked with him at Argentine club Gimnasia y Esgrima, has resigned.

Reuters
27 November, 2020 22:12 IST

Assistant coach Sebastian Mendez (Right) had led Gimnasia y Esgrima since Diego Maradona entered hospital for brain surgery early in November. - Getty Images

The Argentine club coached by Diego Maradona at the time of his death faced another blow on Friday after his backroom staff resigned en masse.

"It is a decision we comprehend and shows the humanity of the group that worked so well with Diego Maradona," Gimnasia y Esgrima said in a statement.

Assistant coach Sebastian Mendez had led the club since Maradona entered hospital for brain surgery the first week of November and was expected to continue in place of the star, who died on Wednesday from a heart attack.

Tearful thousands bid farewell to Maradona in Argentina

Gimnasia is scheduled to return to action on Saturday against Velez Sarsfield although the players have appealed for the match to be postponed.

The unheralded side is currently third in the four-team group in Argentina's ongoing domestic competition, with five points from four games.