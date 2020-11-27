Maradona's backroom staff at Gimnasia y Esgrima resigns

The Argentine club coached by Diego Maradona at the time of his death faced another blow on Friday after his backroom staff resigned en masse.

"It is a decision we comprehend and shows the humanity of the group that worked so well with Diego Maradona," Gimnasia y Esgrima said in a statement.

Assistant coach Sebastian Mendez had led the club since Maradona entered hospital for brain surgery the first week of November and was expected to continue in place of the star, who died on Wednesday from a heart attack.

Gimnasia is scheduled to return to action on Saturday against Velez Sarsfield although the players have appealed for the match to be postponed.

The unheralded side is currently third in the four-team group in Argentina's ongoing domestic competition, with five points from four games.