Football Football Balotelli denies missing Brescia training: I didn't think I was a phantom Mario Balotelli was reported to have missed training on Sunday, but the forward has refuted those rumours on Instagram. Patric Ridge 01 June, 2020 08:59 IST Mario Balotelli has endured a difficult season with hometown club Brescia, the 29-year-old managing just five goals in 19 Serie A appearances this term. Mario Balotelli has responded to reports he failed to attend training on Sunday, insisting he is not "invisible to the cameras" that were present at the session.Balotelli has endured a difficult season with hometown club Brescia, the 29-year-old managing just five goals in 19 Serie A appearances this term. Brescia president Massimo Cellino said on Thursday that he expects Balotelli to leave, conceding it was a mistake to sign the former Manchester City forward, who reportedly skipped training on Tuesday. RELATED| Balotelli talks up potential Napoli move Similar reports emerged in the Italian media on Sunday. However, using his official Instagram account, Balotelli denied the speculation. "How can you write that I am not training on the pitch? There are journalists at the centre at all my sessions, obviously with their TV cameras!" Balotelli said on his Instagram story. "I attend two training sessions a day, almost every day! How can you deny the evidence? I didn't think I was a phantom, invisible to the cameras." RELATED| Balotelli deserved a slap, Melo 'a rotten apple': Chiellini in his autobiography As well as Celino's criticism of Balotelli, the Italy international also had a training-ground bust-up with former head coach Fabio Grosso in November. He was given permission to leave the club in January, only to stay put before the coronavirus pandemic caused the suspension of the season in March.