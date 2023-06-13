Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Messi: Don’t think I will be around for next World Cup

Messi, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, is currently in Beijing where world champion Argentina will play a friendly against Australia on Thursday.

Published : Jun 13, 2023 20:56 IST , BEIJING - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Lionel Messi and other members of the World Cup-winning Argentina team return to their hotel from practicing in Beijing on Tuesday ahead of the friendly match against Australia/
Lionel Messi and other members of the World Cup-winning Argentina team return to their hotel from practicing in Beijing on Tuesday ahead of the friendly match against Australia/ | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi and other members of the World Cup-winning Argentina team return to their hotel from practicing in Beijing on Tuesday ahead of the friendly match against Australia/ | Photo Credit: AP

Lionel Messi on Tuesday confirmed he “doesn’t think” he will play at another World Cup in an interview with Chinese media, after the 35-year-old led Argentina to victory at last year’s tournament in Qatar.

“I have said several times before that I don’t think so, that that (2022) was my last World Cup,” he said when asked by China’s Titan Sports in a video interview if he might feature at the 2026 tournament in North America.

“I will see how things go but in theory I don’t think I will be around for the next World Cup,” he added in Spanish in the video published on the app Kuaishou.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently in Beijing where Argentina will play a friendly against Australia on Thursday.

ALSO READ
Mbappe says he never discussed extending PSG contract

His comments come after he said earlier this year to Argentinian newspaper Ole that it would be “very difficult” to play at another World Cup.

He will turn 39 during the next tournament.

Messi last week announced he would join MLS side Inter Miami after his two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end.

Argentina will play Thursday’s friendly against Australia at the 68,000-capacity Workers’ Stadium in Beijing.

The match is a repeat of the last-16 tie between the teams at the World Cup in Doha, which Argentina won 2-1.

With Chinese fans desperate to see the former Barcelona star in action, tickets have been rapidly snapped up despite being sold at prices rising to 4,800 Yuan (671 USD).

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

FIFA World Cup /

Argentina /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi: Don’t think I will be around for next World Cup
    AFP
  2. Sikki-Rohan pair sets eyes on Paris Olympics qualification, ready for Nantes challenge
    V. S. Aravind
  3. AIFF receives five bids for direct entry in I-League, IWL to be an eight-team event
    PTI
  4. Squash World Cup: India defeats Hong Kong; top teams win
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Squash like an Egyptian: 17-year-old Fayrouz Aboelkheir chases sporting greatness
    Divyakriti Singh
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Messi: Don’t think I will be around for next World Cup
    AFP
  2. AIFF receives five bids for direct entry in I-League, IWL to be an eight-team event
    PTI
  3. CBF president does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti
    Reuters
  4. Mohun Bagan extends Juan Ferrando’s coaching contract
    PTI
  5. Mbappe says he never discussed extending PSG contract
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi: Don’t think I will be around for next World Cup
    AFP
  2. Sikki-Rohan pair sets eyes on Paris Olympics qualification, ready for Nantes challenge
    V. S. Aravind
  3. AIFF receives five bids for direct entry in I-League, IWL to be an eight-team event
    PTI
  4. Squash World Cup: India defeats Hong Kong; top teams win
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Squash like an Egyptian: 17-year-old Fayrouz Aboelkheir chases sporting greatness
    Divyakriti Singh
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment