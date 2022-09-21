Messi, Neymar lead assist-providers chart across Europe’s top-5 leagues

Paris Saint Germain duo of Lionel Messi and Neymar are leading the list of top assist-providers so far this season across Europe’s top leagues.

Top 5 assist-providers across Europe 1. Lionel Messi - 7 - PSG 1. Neymar - 7 - PSG 3. Kevin De Bruyne - 6 - Manchester City 4. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - 5 - Lazio 5. Gerard Deulofeu - 5 - Udinese *As on 21st September, 2022

With a combined total of 14 assists, sharing seven assists each, the ex-Barcelona pair is wreaking havoc in Ligue 1 as their side is currently at the top of the points table.

Lionel Messi has provided the most assists in football history. The Argentina captain has tallied 372 assists in his record-breaking career for club and country. Last season in the French league for PSG, which was considered a mediocre outing, he ended up with 15 assists in the 26 games that he played.

Neymar’s previous best assists tally in a season is 13, a number which he reached in just 20 games during his first season with PSG in the 2017-18 season.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (6) is third on the list followed by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio with five assists towards his name.