Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business

Arsenal signed Declan Rice from West Ham United for 105 million pounds on Saturday. The England midfielder was its third signing of the window after Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 06:51 IST , Washington - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (L) looks on during a training session at George Mason University Field House in preparation for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (L) looks on during a training session at George Mason University Field House in preparation for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game. | Photo Credit: Geoff Burke/ Reuters
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (L) looks on during a training session at George Mason University Field House in preparation for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game. | Photo Credit: Geoff Burke/ Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was happy with the speed of the Premier League club’s transfer business in the close-season window and there could be further additions to the squad.

Arsenal signed Declan Rice from West Ham United for 105 million pounds on Saturday. The England midfielder was its third signing of the window after Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

Read More: Gundogan ready to be a mentor for Barcelona’s young midfielders

“Every signing that we have made brings special things to the team,” Arteta told reporters ahead of Arsenal’s pre-season friendly against a Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Stars side on Wednesday in Washington.

“We are very pleased as you can imagine that we signed the players that we wanted. We’ve signed them early and they’ve started to adapt to the team really fast. We have some time now to prepare and for them to get the best chance to express themselves in the right way.”

Asked if there could be more signings before the transfer window closes on Sept. 1, Arteta said: “Let’s see, there is a lot of time still in the market and a lot of expectation in some of our players.”

“We will be alert, there is still time to do things, there is still time for exits as well obviously. I’m sure things will move.”

Arsenal begin the new season at home to Nottingham Forest on Aug. 12.

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Arsenal /

Declan Rice /

Kai Havertz /

Mikel Arteta

  Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business
    Reuters
    Reuters
  World Para Athletics Championships 2023: India secures record medal haul
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Paul Valthaty announces retirement from first-class cricket
    Shayan Acharya
    Shayan Acharya
  ANALYSIS: What went wrong for Djokovic in Wimbledon final against Alcaraz
    Nihit Sachdeva
    Nihit Sachdeva
  Olympic medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi to bring end to Manipur conflict
    PTI
    PTI
  Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business
    Reuters
    Reuters
  WATCH | Morgan and co. train ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup campaign opener against Vietnam
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Repetitive heading may increase risk of cognitive impairment in later life - FA study
    Reuters
    Reuters
  Gundogan ready to be a mentor for Barcelona's young midfielders
    Reuters
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 17
    Team Sportstar
  1. Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business
    Reuters
  2. World Para Athletics Championships 2023: India secures record medal haul
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paul Valthaty announces retirement from first-class cricket
    Shayan Acharya
  4. ANALYSIS: What went wrong for Djokovic in Wimbledon final against Alcaraz
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Olympic medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi to bring end to Manipur conflict
    PTI
