Model airplanes keep protests flying high in Bundesliga as Bayern and Frankfurt game interrupted

Supporters throwing tennis balls later interrupted defending champion Bayern Munich’s match at Bochum in the first half before the game resumed 13 minutes afterward.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 23:36 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

AP
Staff members collect tennis balls thrown on to the pitch by fans protesting against the DFL during the Bundesliga match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich
Staff members collect tennis balls thrown on to the pitch by fans protesting against the DFL during the Bundesliga match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich | Photo Credit: AFP
Staff members collect tennis balls thrown on to the pitch by fans protesting against the DFL during the Bundesliga match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich | Photo Credit: AFP

Model airplanes were flown onto the field during Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-3 draw with Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday as fans continued their protests against an outside investor.

Supporters throwing tennis balls later interrupted defending champion Bayern Munich’s match at Bochum in the first half before the game resumed 13 minutes afterward.

The matches are just the latest subjected to delays and interruptions as supporters showed their opposition to the German football league’s controversial plan to sell a stake in the Bundesliga’s media rights income to an outside investor.

Frankfurt’s game had barely started when fans threw confectionery on the field to force a stoppage.

There was another hold-up after the break when at least two small remote-controlled airplanes were flown onto the field and more confectionery was thrown from behind one of the goals.

“No to investors in the DFL!” read a huge banner behind the goal, referring to the German football League.

ALSO READ | Kane unhappy at poor Bayern service, says Tuchel

Referee Tobias Stieler took both teams off the field and supporters were warned the game could be called off.

Frankfurt forward Saša Kalajdžić had to go off early with an apparent knee injury sustained off-the-ball after the first interruption. He reappeared later on crutches.

Egypt forward Omar Marmoush scored with Frankfurt’s first shot in the 27th, only for Ritsu Doan to respond with the equalizer three minutes later.

But Marmoush wasn’t done yet, setting up substitute Ansgar Knauff to score with Frankfurt’s second shot in the 35th.

Vincenzo Grifo equalized with a penalty before the break. The protests resumed after it.

Marmoush set up Knauff again in the 72nd, but Michael Gregoritsch equalized for the visitors’ third time in the 89th. Gregoritsch also had an effort cleared off the line as both teams went for the win in a frenetic finale.

There were also protests in the second division earlier, with Nuremberg fans interrupting their team’s game against Kaiserslautern by entering the inner stadium area to show banners denouncing the proposed deal directly behind one of the goals. The match resumed after several minutes when they were convinced to return to their places.

Bayern is looking for a convincing win to ease the pressure on coach Thomas Tuchel after successive defeats to Bayer Leverkusen and Lazio.

