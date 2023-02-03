Football

Neymar ruled out of PSG’s game against Toulouse

The Brazilian has been receiving treatment and training individually this week. He sat out Wednesday’s 3-1 victory in Montpellier, in which Kylian Mbappe picked up a thigh injury.

AFP
Paris 03 February, 2023 18:21 IST
FILE PHOTO: Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain is challenged by Ali Albulayhi in the box leading to a penalty during the Winter Tour 2023 friendly between Paris Saint-Germain and Riyadh XI. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

FILE PHOTO: Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain is challenged by Ali Albulayhi in the box leading to a penalty during the Winter Tour 2023 friendly between Paris Saint-Germain and Riyadh XI. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Neymar will miss his second straight game for Paris Saint-Germain after being ruled out of Saturday’s match at home to Toulouse because of a groin problem, the club announced.

Mbappe faces three weeks on the sidelines and will be unavailable for the first leg of PSG’s Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on February 14.

Neymar is expected to resume full training next week, as is Sergio Ramos who also came off against Montpellier after suffering a groin strain.

