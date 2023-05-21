Football

Pogba promises to return after ‘very complicated’ year

The French 2018 World Cup winner hobbled off in the first half last Sunday on his first competitive Serie A start of the campaign.

AFP
ROME 21 May, 2023 19:10 IST
ROME 21 May, 2023 19:10 IST
FILE PHOTO: Juventus’ Paul Pogba down injured.

FILE PHOTO: Juventus’ Paul Pogba down injured. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The French 2018 World Cup winner hobbled off in the first half last Sunday on his first competitive Serie A start of the campaign.

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba vowed Sunday to give his all to return next season at his best after a trying time both on and off the pitch.

Also Read
Alexia Putellas’ goal in vain as unbeaten run of Barcelona Femeni ends

The French 2018 World Cup winner hobbled off in the first half last Sunday on his first competitive Serie A start of the campaign.

Tests revealed a thigh problem, an unwelcome new medical issue after injury to his right knee in pre-season training forced him to miss a huge chunk of games on his return to Juve from Manchester United.

Off the pitch, he has had to contend with a multi-million euro blackmail plot involving one of his brothers, Mathias.

“The year has been very, very complicated with the problems outside football and on the pitch,” he reflected on Instagram.

Also Read
Arsenal undone in title race by Guardiola mind games, lack of squad depth

“Off the pitch it’s been really hard for me. What went on has been tough mentally. I tried to take refuge in what I love, playing football, to escape on the pitch, but that wasn’t possible because physically I’ve had a load of problems.”

The 30-year-old, who had to sit out France’s run to the World Cup final last year, continued: “I just have to be patient. Mentally, I’m a lot better.”

“I’ve got to retain hope,” he added.

“Mentally and physically I’m going to give it my all to come back at my best, to help the team win titles, that’s the reason I returned here.

“I’m not going to give up.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Watch: Sam Allardyce speaks after getting appointed as Leeds United interim manager

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us