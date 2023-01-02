Pele’s wake ceremony, in pictures: FIFA president Infantino, family and fans pay respect to Brazil legend before funeral

Fans began paying their respects to Pele in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday.

The Brazilian soccer great had passed away on Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.

Pele’s coffin was placed on the field where he scored scored some of the best goals of his career. Mourners walked past his casket in the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. His burial will take place in a cemetery only 600 meters away on Tuesday.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and former Santos teammates were in attendance of Pele’s last public appearance. Pele’s coffin will also be ushered through the streets of the city later in the day before his burial.

-AP

Here are a few glimpses from the wake ceremony at the Santos stadium:

The Stadium decorated to pay tribute to Pele

Flags remembering Pelé are displayed on the stands as mourners queue inside Vila Belmiro stadium to pay their respects to Pelé. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

O Rei being brought to the centre of the Santos turf

People, headed by son, Edinho, transport Pele’s coffin into the stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pele’s family and friends attending the wake ceremony

Edinho (3-L), prays with people during Pele’s 24-hour wake at the Vila Belmiro stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP

FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the wake ceremony

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) greets Pele’s son, Edinho (L). | Photo Credit: AFP

Former player and Pele’s teammate Manoel Maria at the ceremony

Former Santos player Manoel Maria during Pele’s wake. | Photo Credit: AFP

Long queues outside the stadium to get a glimpse of Pele’s last remains before his funeral on Tuesday.