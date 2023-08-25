MagazineBuy Print

Guardiola ‘always there’ despite back surgery, says City assistant

Guardiola is set to miss Sunday’s trip to Sheffield United and the visit of Fulham next weekend after a back surgery, before returning to Manchester.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 20:59 IST , Manchester - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after the Premier League match against Newcastle United.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after the Premier League match against Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: PHIL NOBLE/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after the Premier League match against Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: PHIL NOBLE/ REUTERS

Manchester City assistant manager Juanma Lilo said Pep Guardiola is in continuous contact as he recuperates from back surgery in Barcelona.

Guardiola is set to miss Sunday’s trip to Sheffield United and the visit of Fulham next weekend before returning to Manchester.

Lilo recently returned to City for a second spell alongside Guardiola either side of a short stint in charge of Qatari club Al Sadd.

The 57-year-old will be in charge on matchday for the English champions at Bramall Lane but said Guardiola is still taking a full part in preparing for the match.

“Pep is always there! The contact is continuous. Telephone, video call, everything,” Lilo said at City’s pre-match press conference on Friday.

“He is watching Sheffield United right now. What’s important is his health. That’s what matters.

“That doesn’t keep him from being who he is. He’s fully focused on the team and the match.”

