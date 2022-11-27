Portugal centre-back Danilo Pereira suffered three broken ribs in training, the team said on Sunday, putting his participation in the team’s World Cup campaign in doubt.

Portuguese media reported that he is ruled out of the group stage and should Portugal make it to the knockout rounds, it is also doubtful that he will be fit to play.

Also Read Messi magic parts Mexican sea to drive Argentina forward in the World Cup

Pereira suffered the injury in Saturday’s training session.

Portugal is top of Group H after beating Ghana 3-2 in its opening game on Thursday. It faces Uruguay in its second group match at the Lusail Stadium on Monday.