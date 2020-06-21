Premier League LIVE: Chelsea vs Aston Villa - Giroud starts, Abraham on the bench

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the 2019-20 Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea FC at the Villa Park on Sunday.

The team line-ups are out!

CHELSEA XI:

ASTON VILLA XI:

MATCH PREVIEW:

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he is excited about the club’s signing of striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig but his immediate focus is sealing a top-four finish in the Premier League.

“He is clearly a player we’ve liked,” Lampard told reporters in a virtual news conference ahead of Sunday’s clash with struggling Aston Villa — Chelsea’s first game back after the three-month Premier League shutdown.

Werner moved to Leipzig in 2016 from Stuttgart and has since scored 93 goals and grabbed 40 assists for the team. His move to Chelsea is a major coup for the London club.

WATCH | Lampard 'excited' by Werner arrival at Chelsea

Young striker Tammy Abraham has been a revelation for Chelsea this season and Lampard said Werner’s arrival will increase the competition for places.

“Tammy has had a very good season for us this season and has to sustain and improve on that because at Chelsea we have demands,” he said. “I am happy to have options.”

Chelsea is in fourth spot as it enters its last nine games of the season but Lampard knows his side must hit the ground running to cement its place in the Champions League.

“We’ll have to go full throttle,” he said. “There’s a lot of work to be done. Lots of competition for the top four but we are in that battle and we are very honest about it. We have to be at our best to make sure we amass enough points.”