Prince William pays surprise visit to Lionesses World Cup camp

The Prince of Wales, who is the FA president, had lunch with the team and staff at the St George’s Park national football centre after their opening training session before posing for photos.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 10:45 IST , BURTON UPON TRENT, England - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England’s head coach Sarina Wiegman poses after receiving the medal for Commander of the Order of the British Empire from Britain’s Prince William.
England’s head coach Sarina Wiegman poses after receiving the medal for Commander of the Order of the British Empire from Britain’s Prince William. | Photo Credit: AFP
England’s head coach Sarina Wiegman poses after receiving the medal for Commander of the Order of the British Empire from Britain’s Prince William. | Photo Credit: AFP

Prince William made a surprise visit to England’s Lionesses on Tuesday to wish them good luck in their Women’s World Cup campaign which kicks off next month.

The Prince of Wales, who is the FA president, had lunch with the team and staff at the St George’s Park national football centre after their opening training session before posing for photos.

Guinea qualifies for Cup of Nations, Mauritania boost hopes

The Prince also presented England manager Sarina Wiegman, who guided England to the 2022 Euro title, with her CBE.

“I was very overwhelmed,” the Dutch manager told  Sky Sports. “I really did not expect it so it was a big surprise . I was a little bit speechless.”

England hosts Portugal in a tune-up friendly on July 1 in Milton Keynes before the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, which runs for a month from July 20.

The Lionesses, who are ranked No. 4 in the world, kick off their World Cup campaign against Haiti on July 22 in Brisbane before facing Denmark and China in Group D.

Prince William /

Sarina Wiegman

