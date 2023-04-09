Football

Real Madrid crashes to Villarreal defeat as title chances fall further away

Real hosts Chelsea on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Reuters
09 April, 2023 08:30 IST
09 April, 2023 08:30 IST
Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze, left, celebrates with his teammates after his brace.

Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze, left, celebrates with his teammates after his brace. | Photo Credit: Jose Breton

Real hosts Chelsea on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Samu Chukwueze scored twice to inflict a further blow on Real Madrid’s title hopes as it was beaten 3-2 by Villarreal at home in LaLiga on Saturday despite twice taking the lead.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had been imperious as it thrashed rival Barcelona 4-0 at the Camp Nou in the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Wednesday.

Yet they could not build on that momentum as they fell to a defeat that left them on 59 points in second place and opened the door for Barcelona to go 15 points clear at the summit if they beat Girona on Monday.

Also Read
United’s Ten Hag “can only pray” Rashford injury is not serious

Real hosts Chelsea on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

“It was a difficult game, we had chances and we could have made it 3-1 and slowed down the pace of the game, but it didn’t happen,” Ancelotti told Movistar Plus.

“We could have defended better. To be honest, it was hard for us to be 100% motivated, it’s quite normal.”

“We have no doubts, Wednesday is a different story. The temperature has dropped a little today, but on Wednesday it will be at full strength.”

Real took the lead after 15 minutes when Marco Asensio’s cross bounced off Villarreal’s Pau Torres and into the net for an own goal.

Also Read
AIFF secretary general optimistic ahead of U-17 team’s exposure tour of Europe

Villarreal found the equaliser in the 39th minute through Chukwueze, who cut inside from the centre of the box and beat Nacho before firing low out of Thibaut Courtois’s reach.

Vinicius Jr restored Real’s lead two minutes into the second half with a simple finish in front of the Villarreal goal for his ninth league strike of the season.

Quique Setien’s side levelled again in the 71st minute when Madrid’s defence failed to clear, allowing Jose Luis Morales to fire home from close range, with VAR overturning the initial offside decision.

Chukwueze scored his second 10 minutes from fulltime with a spectacular strike from the edge of the box into the top-left corner to win the match for Villarreal and silence the home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“It’s a crazy goal,” Chukwueze said. “It’s a dream to score this goal and win here. I’m very happy for this game. The future is going to be much better. I have to take advantage of this moment and keep improving.”

Villarreal, which climbed to fifth place in the battle for a Champions League spot, hosts relegation-threatened Valladolid next Saturday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us