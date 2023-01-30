Football

Real Madrid to face Barcelona in Copa del Rey semifinals

Reuters
30 January, 2023 19:04 IST
FC Barcelona’s Pedri celebrates scoring the third goal against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

FC Barcelona’s Pedri celebrates scoring the third goal against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup. | Photo Credit: Ahmed Yosri

Real Madrid will face bitter rival Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinals after the draw was made at the Spanish FA’s headquarters on Monday.

Osasuna will clash against Athletic Bilbao in the other semi-final.

The matches take place on four different dates in February, March and April with the Spanish FA having a schedule headache as Real Madrid play in the FIFA Club World Cup early in February and then two legs of the Champions League last 16.

Real and Barca meet in the first leg at Camp Nou on March 1 and will play the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu on April 4 or 5. Osasuna will play Athletic on Feb. 8 and March 1.

The semifinal represents a chance for La Liga and European champions Real to get revenge for its 3-1 loss two weeks ago in the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona.

Barca is currently the league leaders after it moved on to 47 points with their 1-0 win at Girona on Saturday. Real is second, five points behind. 

