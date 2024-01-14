The Real Madrid and Barcelona managers see the Spanish Super Cup final as an occasion that stands out both for the trophy on the line and the sporting spectacle it creates, as they prepare for Sunday’s match to be played in Riyadh for the second year.
Super Cup’s second El Clasico final in a row will see the La Liga giants face off on foreign soil for the third time in a year, after Barcelona won last January’s final 3-1, also in Riyadh, and beat Madrid 3-0 in a friendly in the United States in July.
Read full preview HERE
When and where will Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup final kick-off?
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup final in India?
Latest on Sportstar
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 final, Preview
- AFC Asian Cup 2023: First Asian Cup woman referee Yamashita to officiate Australia vs India
- Australia vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2023: Yoshimi Yamashita becomes first woman to officiate men’s Asian Cup match
- Australian Open 2024, Day 1 Order of Play: Djokovic, Sabalenka in action on opening day
- Stimac rues India’s sloppy errors in AFC Asian Cup opener defeat to Australia
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE