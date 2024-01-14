Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 final, Preview

The Real Madrid and Barcelona managers see the Spanish Super Cup final as an occasion that stands out both for the trophy on the line and the sporting spectacle it creates, as they prepare for Sunday’s match to be played in Riyadh for the second year.

Super Cup’s second El Clasico final in a row will see the La Liga giants face off on foreign soil for the third time in a year, after Barcelona won last January’s final 3-1, also in Riyadh, and beat Madrid 3-0 in a friendly in the United States in July.

Read full preview HERE