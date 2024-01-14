MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 final, Preview

Super Cup’s second El Clasico final in a row will see the La Liga giants face off on foreign soil for the third time in a year, after Barcelona won last January’s final 3-1.

Published : Jan 14, 2024 07:06 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham scores their second goal against Barcelona in a La Liga match, on October 28, 2023.
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham scores their second goal against Barcelona in a La Liga match, on October 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham scores their second goal against Barcelona in a La Liga match, on October 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Real Madrid and Barcelona managers see the Spanish Super Cup final as an occasion that stands out both for the trophy on the line and the sporting spectacle it creates, as they prepare for Sunday’s match to be played in Riyadh for the second year.

Super Cup’s second El Clasico final in a row will see the La Liga giants face off on foreign soil for the third time in a year, after Barcelona won last January’s final 3-1, also in Riyadh, and beat Madrid 3-0 in a friendly in the United States in July.

Read full preview HERE

When and where will Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup final kick-off?
The Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will kick-off at 12:30 am IST on Monday, January 15 2024, at Al-Awwal Stadium.
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup final in India?
The Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be live-streamed in India on Fancode.

Related stories

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Barcelona /

Spanish Super Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 final, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: First Asian Cup woman referee Yamashita to officiate Australia vs India
    Reuters
  3. Australia vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2023: Yoshimi Yamashita becomes first woman to officiate men’s Asian Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australian Open 2024, Day 1 Order of Play: Djokovic, Sabalenka in action on opening day
    Team Sportstar
  5. Stimac rues India’s sloppy errors in AFC Asian Cup opener defeat to Australia
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 final, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Stimac rues India’s sloppy errors in AFC Asian Cup opener defeat to Australia
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Serie A: Late Rrahmani goal snatches win for Napoli over Salernitana
    Reuters
  4. Spanish officials ‘very tired’ of Barca referee scandal case
    AFP
  5. Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Head-to-head record, stats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 final, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: First Asian Cup woman referee Yamashita to officiate Australia vs India
    Reuters
  3. Australia vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2023: Yoshimi Yamashita becomes first woman to officiate men’s Asian Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australian Open 2024, Day 1 Order of Play: Djokovic, Sabalenka in action on opening day
    Team Sportstar
  5. Stimac rues India’s sloppy errors in AFC Asian Cup opener defeat to Australia
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment