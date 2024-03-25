Spain midfielder Rodri was absent from training on Monday for personal reasons and his availability is in question for Tuesday’s friendly against Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) said.
Rodri, who was rested by manager Luis de la Fuente for Spain’s 1-0 defeat to Colombia on Friday, was excused from the team’s camp on Saturday to attend to personal matters and RFEF said he is expected to return later on Monday.
The 27-year-old Manchester City midfielder is going through the best period of his career, helping the Premier League club to its first-ever Champions League title last year.
Friday’s defeat was Spain’s first loss in a year, with several key players such as Rodri, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata rested in the build-up to the June-July European Championship in Germany.
Latest on Sportstar
- Rodri absent from Spain’s practice session before Brazil clash
- RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru eyes first win of season; Predicted playing XI, streaming info
- RCB vs PBKS Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will coin flip favour - Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Punjab Kings?
- Dani Alves pays bail and can leave Spanish jail: court
- RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE