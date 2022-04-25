Santosh Trophy: Services beats Odisha 2-0

Defending champion Services dented Odisha's semifinal chances by scoring a 2-0 win in the Santosh Trophy National Football Championships at the Kottappadi stadium here on Monday.

Odisha, which needed only a draw to ensure a place in the semifinals, paid the price for complacency as the defending champion pumped in two late goals to end its campaign on a winning note.

Vivek Kumar (74) and Nikhil Sharma (82) scored the goals for Services. Odisha was reduced to 10-men after Abhishek Rawat was shown the red card in the 84th minute.

Odisha's progress will depend on the result of the Karnataka- Gujarat match. Karnataka needs to beat Gujarat by at least a three goal margin to ensure a place in the the semifinals.

Odisha started positively and held the aces in the first half against a subdued Services side. Odisha created at least four clear chances in the first half but strikers Chandra Muduli and Kartik Hantal weren't sharp enough to convert any of them.

Services sprung into life midway through the second half and it started asserting itself more. Odisha's defence lowered its guard and it resulted in the first goal. Sunil Kumar hoisted a pass into the Services penalty box where Services captain Vivek Kumar sneaked in between two Odisha defenders to open the scoring.

Sunil Kumar again had a hand in the second goal. The defender moved up through the left flank and took a first time shot at the Services goal. However, the ball ricocheted off an Odisha defender's body and came to an unmarked Nikhil Sharma who converted the chance.

The result

Services 2 (Vivek Kumar 74, Nikhil Sharma 82) bt Odisha 0.