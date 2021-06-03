Football

Inzaghi named new Inter coach, replacing Conte

Simone Inzaghi stepped down as Lazio manager after 22 years at the club as a coach and a player last Thursday.

Reuters
Milan 03 June, 2021 16:53 IST
Simone Inzaghi

Simone Inzaghi during a Serie A match between Lazio and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico on April 26.   -  Getty Images

Reuters
Milan 03 June, 2021 16:53 IST

Simone Inzaghi has been named the new Inter Milan coach on a two-year deal, the Serie A champion confirmed on Thursday.

READ | Copa America 2021 schedule: Full list of fixtures, kickoff time in IST, venues, where to watch matches live in India

Inzaghi stepped down as Lazio manager after 22 years at the club as a coach and a player last Thursday, and takes over from Antonio Conte, who resigned despite guiding Inter to a first Serie A title since 2010 this season.

More to follow...