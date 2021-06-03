Inzaghi named new Inter coach, replacing Conte

Simone Inzaghi has been named the new Inter Milan coach on a two-year deal, the Serie A champion confirmed on Thursday.

Inzaghi stepped down as Lazio manager after 22 years at the club as a coach and a player last Thursday, and takes over from Antonio Conte, who resigned despite guiding Inter to a first Serie A title since 2010 this season.

More to follow...