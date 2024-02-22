Fuente extends Spain coach contract until 2026

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has extended his contract to 2026, meaning he will be in charge come the next World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the Spanish football federation announced Thursday.
The federation said extending Fuente’s contract was necessary to “provide stability to the national team preparing for the European Championships, which begin in June”.
The Spanish coach’s contract was due to expire on June 30, falling in the middle of the June 14-July 14 Euros.
Fuente was named Spain coach at the end of 2022 after the country’s disappointing round-of-16 elimination in the World Cup in Qatar.
