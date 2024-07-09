Spain vs France, Euro 2024 semifinal: Key stats, players and numbers ahead of ESP v FRA

Goal-shy France will be looking to silence the critics when it takes on Spain in their Euro 2024 semifinal clash on Tuesday in Munich, while its opponents hopes to keep its impressive campaign going even without key players.

With Kylian Mbappe leading its talented squad, France was well among the favourites when it arrived in Germany. But it has come under fire from fans and pundits alike for a string of unimpressive performances and has reached the last four without scoring a single goal in open play.

On the other hand, Spain will be without midfielder Pedri who sustained a knee injury in a nasty clash with Germany midfielder Toni Kroos in its dramatic win on Saturday.

Substitute Mikel Merino’s header in the 119th minute gave Spain a 2-1 win in a nerve-racking encounter that ended with 16 bookings including a yellow card for centre-back Robin Le Normand and a red for fullback Dani Carvajal, meaning both are suspended for Tuesday’s game.

Here are the key stats, players and records you need to know ahead of the semifinal clash between France and Spain.

SPAIN

Team stats:

Spain has scored 11 goals so far in the Euro 2024.

Spain has only conceded two goals in the tournament so far.

Spain is fourth in terms of possession in the tournament averaging 57.2 per-cent.

Spain has a passing accuracy of 90.2 per-cent.

Spain has taken the most attempts in Euro 2024 with 102 out of which 35 were on target.

In terms of ball recoveries, Spain leads the charts with 230.

Spain has had three clean sheets in Euro 2024.

Player stats:

Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz are the leading goal scorers for the side with two.

Lamine Yamal is the joint assist leader of the tournament with three.

Olmo has made the most attempts on goal for Spain. (14)

Rodri has completed the most passes for Spain. (329)

Defensively Rodri has recovered the ball the most number of times for Spain. (29)

Unai Simon has just conceded two goals and has made 10 saves in four matches for Spain.

Players suspended in semifinal

Dani Carvajal

Robin le Normand

Key facts and records you need to know:

Spain is the only team that has won every single game of Euro 2024 so far.

Spain beat Germany in the quarterfinal after an extra-time winner by Mikel Merino.

Pedri is out of the tie due to an injury he suffered against Germany.

Spain has won the Euros three times. (1964,2008,2012)

FRANCE

Team stats:

France has scored 3 goals so far in the Euro 2024.

France has only conceded one goal in the tournament so far.

France is 13th in terms of possession in the tournament averaging 50.4 per-cent.

France has a passing accuracy of 90.8 per-cent.

France has taken the third most attempts in Euro 2024 with 89 out of which 21 were on target.

In terms of ball recoveries, France is fifth in the charts with 200.

France has had four clean sheets so far, the most by any team in Euro 2024.

Player stats:

Kylian Mbappe is the only goal scorer for France since the other two were own goals.

Mbappe has made the most attempts on goal for France. (8)

Aurelien Tchouameni has completed the most passes for France. (323)

Defensively Jules Kounde has recovered the ball the most number of times for France. (34)

Mike Maignan has just conceded one goal and has made 16 saves in five matches for France.

Key factors and records: