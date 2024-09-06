Nations League: Spain plays out drab goalless draw against Serbia

Euro 2024 champion Spain was held to a dour goalless away draw with Serbia in Nations League Group Four on Thursday, ending a nine-game winning streak and dropping its first points since March.

Playing its first match after a stunning European Championship campaign in which it won all seven games en route to lifting the trophy with a 2-1 victory in the final over England, Spain dominated possession but was unable to convert in 22 scoring attempts.

Missing key players like midfielder Rodri and captain Alvaro Morata due to a suspension and injured goalkeeper Unai Simon, Spain started the game slowly.

Spain recorded only two shots on target in the first half and was lucky not to go to the break trailing as Serbia forward Luka Jokic missed a golden chance from point-blank range.

ALSO READ | Nations League: Ronaldo’s 900th goal helps Portugal to 2-1 win over Croatia; Poland edges past Scotland

The European champion was livelier after the break but wasted several good chances, including a close-range volley by Dani Carvajal.

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal was one of Spain’s few bright spots. He created a handful of opportunities, but the visitors lacked ideas, even with 76% ball possession.

“We lacked mostly everything in the first half,” Spain manager Luis de la Fuente told a press conference.

“In the second half we were better and much improved but lacked effectively up front. We could have done better, players were a little tired, the heat was excruciating and we ran out of gas. I’m not worried, it’s almost a pre-season game for us due to the circumstances, still early in the season and the calendar is busy for the players. It’s a process and we will move forward,” he said.