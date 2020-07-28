Football Football COVID-19: Olympian S.S. Hakim discharged Olympian footballer S.S. Hakim, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 13, has been discharged on Tuesday. V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 28 July, 2020 21:31 IST The 81-year-old was admitted to a private facility in Hyderabad 15 days ago, following respiratory problems. - FILE PHOTO/V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 28 July, 2020 21:31 IST Olympian footballer S.S. Hakim, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 13, has been discharged on Tuesday.Son of the great coach late S.A. Rahim, Hakim featured in the 1960 Olympics. He was admitted to a private facility in the city 15 days ago, following respiratory problems. “I am just leaving for home now (at 9 pm). Thank God and all the well wishers who prayed for my recovery,” Hakim told Sportstar.READ: Olympian S.S. Hakim likely to be discharged in four days"The doctors advised me to be extremely careful for the next few days and completely avoid going out. I thank the para medical personnel at the makeshift facility in the hotel for their wonderful service,” he said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos