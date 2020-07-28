COVID-19: Olympian S.S. Hakim discharged

Olympian footballer S.S. Hakim, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 13, has been discharged on Tuesday.

Son of the great coach late S.A. Rahim, Hakim featured in the 1960 Olympics. He was admitted to a private facility in the city 15 days ago, following respiratory problems. “I am just leaving for home now (at 9 pm). Thank God and all the well wishers who prayed for my recovery,” Hakim told Sportstar.

READ: Olympian S.S. Hakim likely to be discharged in four days

"The doctors advised me to be extremely careful for the next few days and completely avoid going out. I thank the para medical personnel at the makeshift facility in the hotel for their wonderful service,” he said.