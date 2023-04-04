Football

Stuttgart parts ways with Labbadia, appoints Hoeness as coach

Hoeness signed a deal until June 30, 2025, valid for both the Bundesliga and the second tier Bundesliga 2, Stuttgart said in a statement.

Reuters
04 April, 2023 07:58 IST
04 April, 2023 07:58 IST
Stuttgart, which sits bottom of the standings on 20 points from 26 games, managed only two wins under Labbadia.

Stuttgart, which sits bottom of the standings on 20 points from 26 games, managed only two wins under Labbadia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hoeness signed a deal until June 30, 2025, valid for both the Bundesliga and the second tier Bundesliga 2, Stuttgart said in a statement.

Struggling Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart named Sebastian Hoeness as their new coach to replace Bruno Labbadia with immediate effect, the club said on Monday.

Hoeness signed a deal until June 30, 2025, valid for both the Bundesliga and the second tier Bundesliga 2, Stuttgart said in a statement.

Also Read
Dortmund defender Schlotterbeck out with muscle tear

“We appointed Bruno last December because we firmly believed we could initiate a turnaround with him,” Stuttgart CEO Alexander Wehrle said.

“Bruno worked with the players with great commitment and passion from day one, but unfortunately it didn’t pay off as far as points are concerned. In the end, we decided we needed a fresh spark.

“Sebastian Hoeness already has important Bundesliga experience and... we’re sure that (he) is the right coach for the challenges facing us and that he’ll overcome this difficult situation with the help of the team.”

Hoeness coached Bundesliga side Hoffenheim between 2020-22, leaving it ninth in his second season. Earlier he was in charge of Bayern Munich’s Under-19 and reserve teams.

Stuttgart, which sits bottom of the standings on 20 points from 26 games, managed only two wins under Labbadia -- a 2-1 victory over second-tier Paderborn in the last 16 of the German Cup and a home 3-0 Bundesliga win against Cologne.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us