Ter Stegen back for Barca after knee surgery

Barcelona has been boosted by the return of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen from a long injury lay off, as the German was named in the squad for Wednesday's Champions League game at home to Dynamo Kyiv.

Barca's number one, who recently signed a contract with the club until 2025, has been out since undergoing knee surgery in August and his side have suffered badly in his absence.

RELATED| Dynamo Kyiv confirms multiple positive tests for COVID-19 ahead of Barca game

The Spanish club has failed to win its last four La Liga matches and Brazilian stand-in Neto made a terrible error in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Alaves, which left Barca 12th in the standings and nine points behind leader Real Sociedad.

RELATED| Messi not difficult to manage, says Barca coach Koeman

Barca has made a strong start in the Champions League, however, and will be looking to make it three wins out of three when it hosts Dynamo.