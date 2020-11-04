Football Football Ter Stegen back for Barca after knee surgery Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has recovered from a knee surgery and has returned to the side after a long injury lay off. Reuters Barcelona 04 November, 2020 17:42 IST Marc-Andre ter Stegen's return will be a massive boost for Barcelona, which has failed to win its last four La Liga matches. - Reuters Reuters Barcelona 04 November, 2020 17:42 IST Barcelona has been boosted by the return of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen from a long injury lay off, as the German was named in the squad for Wednesday's Champions League game at home to Dynamo Kyiv.Barca's number one, who recently signed a contract with the club until 2025, has been out since undergoing knee surgery in August and his side have suffered badly in his absence.RELATED| Dynamo Kyiv confirms multiple positive tests for COVID-19 ahead of Barca game The Spanish club has failed to win its last four La Liga matches and Brazilian stand-in Neto made a terrible error in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Alaves, which left Barca 12th in the standings and nine points behind leader Real Sociedad.RELATED| Messi not difficult to manage, says Barca coach Koeman Barca has made a strong start in the Champions League, however, and will be looking to make it three wins out of three when it hosts Dynamo. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos