Ter Stegen back for Barca after knee surgery

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has recovered from a knee surgery and has returned to the side after a long injury lay off.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen's return will be a massive boost for Barcelona, which has failed to win its last four La Liga matches.   -  Reuters

Barcelona has been boosted by the return of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen from a long injury lay off, as the German was named in the squad for Wednesday's Champions League game at home to Dynamo Kyiv.

Barca's number one, who recently signed a contract with the club until 2025, has been out since undergoing knee surgery in August and his side have suffered badly in his absence.

The Spanish club has failed to win its last four La Liga matches and Brazilian stand-in Neto made a terrible error in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Alaves, which left Barca 12th in the standings and nine points behind leader Real Sociedad.

Barca has made a strong start in the Champions League, however, and will be looking to make it three wins out of three when it hosts Dynamo.

