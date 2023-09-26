The president of Colombian second division club Tigres FC, Edgar Paez, was shot dead following his team’s defeat on Saturday, the club has announced.
The 63-year-old was returning home by car with his daughter after the 3-2 home loss to Atletico FC when he was killed by two men on a motorbike close to the stadium, local media reported.
ALSO READ: Homophobic chants by PSG fans again overshadow French football’s biggest game
His daughter escaped unharmed and authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the murder.
“The Tigres family and the sporting community are devastated by this event,” the club said in a statement.
“His commitment to the team and his dedication to the development of the sport in our region left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”
Fernando Jaramillo, President of the Major Division of Colombian Professional Football (DIMAYOR) which runs the professional leagues, mourned the death of Paez.
“He was always distinguished by his respect for his friends, by his strong but respectful positions and by the love he professed for the sport that we are all passionate about: football,” Jaramillo said.
There will be a minute’s silence for Paez in the next two rounds of matches.
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India 6-0 Singapore in hockey, Bhavani Devi reaches round of 16 after topping group stage, Divyansh-Ramita pair qualifies for 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team bronze medal match
- Tigres president killed after Colombian team’s home loss
- India vs Singapore hockey LIVE score, Asian Games 2023 updates: IND 6-0 SGP; Second half begins; Streaming info
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 25 - India 6th after women’s cricket team secures 2nd gold medal
- Shooting LIVE SCORE Asian Games: Divyansh, Ramita to play Korea for bronze medal match in 10m air rifle mixed team; Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh start well in 25m pistol - Hangzhou 2022 updates
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE