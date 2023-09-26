MagazineBuy Print

Tigres president killed after Colombian team’s home loss

The 63-year-old was returning home by car with his daughter after the 3-2 home loss to Atletico FC when he was killed by two men on a motorbike close to the stadium, local media reported.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 07:27 IST , Mexico City - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The president of Colombian second division club Tigres FC, Edgar Paez, was shot dead following his team’s defeat on Saturday, the club has announced.

ALSO READ: Homophobic chants by PSG fans again overshadow French football’s biggest game

His daughter escaped unharmed and authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the murder.

“The Tigres family and the sporting community are devastated by this event,” the club said in a statement.

“His commitment to the team and his dedication to the development of the sport in our region left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Fernando Jaramillo, President of the Major Division of Colombian Professional Football (DIMAYOR) which runs the professional leagues, mourned the death of Paez.

“He was always distinguished by his respect for his friends, by his strong but respectful positions and by the love he professed for the sport that we are all passionate about: football,” Jaramillo said.

There will be a minute’s silence for Paez in the next two rounds of matches.

Related Topics

Colombia /

Football

