Champions League: Toulouse asks UEFA to investigate treatment of its fans in Lisbon

Toulouse received multiple witness accounts from its 3,250 traveling fans about “inappropriate” treatment by “Portuguese authorities” before the game.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 23:21 IST , TOULOUSE - 1 MIN READ

AP
Benfica fans let off flares in the stands after Angel Di Maria scores their first goal
Benfica fans let off flares in the stands after Angel Di Maria scores their first goal | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

French football club Toulouse has asked UEFA to investigate the treatment of its fans ahead of the first leg of the playoff for the Europa League’s round of 16 against Benfica in Lisbon on Thursday.

Toulouse said Friday that the club received multiple witness accounts from its 3,250 traveling fans about “inappropriate” treatment by “Portuguese authorities” before the game, including what it called excessive searches and acts of intimidation.

It did not specify where the alleged incidents took place.

“Toulouse takes this information very seriously and fully intends its supporters’ voices to be heard,” the top-tier club said. “We therefore ask those affected by this to contact the relevant authorities (the French Embassy in Lisbon or the Foreign Ministry).”

Toulouse concluded the statement by saying it hoped UEFA will open a “thorough investigation.”

Benfica won the first leg 2-1.

