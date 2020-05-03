Pogba could have fewer suitors after coronavirus: Juventus chief

Paul Pogba could have fewer suitors in the coming transfer window as clubs struggle to fund deals, according to Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici.

Former Juve star Pogba has long been linked with a move away from current club Manchester United, with the Bianconeri, Inter and Real Madrid mooted as potential destinations.

However, football has been suspended and in some cases abandoned for the season in Europe's top leagues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Elite clubs have been forced to seek agreements with players for wage cuts or deferrals in order to save money, with income from television deals in the balance and ticket sales unlikely to return soon.

Paratici suggests Pogba is one example of a star name who could find his pathway blocked in the market.

"[Pogba] is a great footballer, but this type of player could struggle to have the same interest as before," the Juve chief told Sky Sport Italia.

Stressing a need to be "creative" with moves, Paratici explained: "In the near future, the transfer market will have less money.

"We are going through a complicated time globally. We will have to rely on exchanges, on long loans. If you cannot buy a house, you rent. The same thing will happen in football.

"It is a formula that will be used to dilute the payments and take advantage of the players required.

"If we talk about the top 10 or 20 teams in the world exchanging players, the market values ​​will not go down.

"On the other hand, wages will drop, while if you sell a single player, his value could drop."

World Cup winner Pogba is in his fourth season back at United, having returned to Old Trafford - where he came through the academy - after a successful four-year stint at Juve.

While with the Serie A giant, Pogba won a quartet of Scudetti, two Coppa Italias, two Supercoppa Italianas and reached the 2014-15 Champions League final.